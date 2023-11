PORT-AU-PRINCE— One police officer died in a car crash, another is missing and presumed dead and at least five employees of the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes (CSCCA) were kidnapped Nov. 6, a Haiti continues to face rampant kidnapping mostly around its capital and violence that has taken the lives of 32 police officers this year.

