PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Haitian National Police has banned all police officers assigned to the Port-au-Prince area from wearing uniform jerseys with the logo "Police" after several deadly incidents involving imposters posing as members of the force.

“This decision is effective from the publication of the note on November 7,” said the note, reviewed by The Haitian Times, from the Western Departmental Directorate (DDO). “Any contravention of this decision will be subject to sanction.”

Overview: To combat the use of police jerseys by gangs to commit crimes in Haiti, the Haitian national police is prohibiting the garment around Port-au-Prince.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.