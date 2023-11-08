Haitian American woman receives NY Emmy for DEI work

Paulana Lamonier, founder of Black People Will Swim, picked up the 2023 New York Emmy Awards honor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Overview: A Haitian American swimming organization founder has received a NY Emmy, while two organizations nominated a Haiti-based journalist shot last year and a long-time doctor for their efforts.

