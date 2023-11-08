Haitian American woman receives NY Emmy for DEI work
Paulana Lamonier, founder of Black People Will Swim, picked up the 2023 New York Emmy Awards honor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).
Overview:
A Haitian American swimming organization founder has received a NY Emmy, while two organizations nominated a Haiti-based journalist shot last year and a long-time doctor for their efforts.
/
Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.
Related
Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)
More by Ralph Delly