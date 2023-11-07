Overview: As Election Day arrives, here's a guide to voter registration, polling places, ID requirements and everything else needed to cast your ballot in Miami-Dade County.

With Election Day here, it’s important to confirm your registration status and review key information before heading to the polls. To find out your polling location and what you should bring with you, take a look at Miami-Dade County’s voter information tool.

The tool allows residents to access everything they need to prepare for voting easily and allows voters to make changes to their voter information.

To find out who’s on the ballot, visit The Miami Herald’s voter guide.

For general information on voting in Miami-Dade, read this guide in English or in Kreyol.