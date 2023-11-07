Lakay Nou, a comedy featuring three generations of a family of Haitian origin living in Quebec, will be airing on TV and streaming online soon after wrapping up filming of the first 10 episodes recently.

Lakay Nou, Creole for “At our home,” follows the lives of a couple – formed by Myrlande, played by Catherine Souffront, and Henri, portrayed by Frédéric Pierre – who live “stuck between two generations.” That of their three children aged 10 to 20, born in Quebec and pure fruits of the Canadian culture and the world of the couple’s parents, born in Haiti, attached to their roots and traditional expectations of their generation. Henri's parents even live right next to the couple.

Overview:

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)