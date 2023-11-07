Lakay Nou, a comedy featuring three generations of a family of Haitian origin living in Quebec, will be airing on TV and streaming online soon after wrapping up filming of the first 10 episodes recently.

Lakay Nou, Creole for “At our home,” follows the lives of a couple – formed by Myrlande, played by Catherine Souffront, and Henri, portrayed by Frédéric Pierre – who live “stuck between two generations.” That of their three children aged 10 to 20, born in Quebec and pure fruits of the Canadian culture and the world of the couple’s parents, born in Haiti, attached to their roots and traditional expectations of their generation. Henri's parents even live right next to the couple.

Overview: A TV sitcom about Haitians called Lakay Nou is coming to screens in Canada and online in 2024. It’s about a couple, the pair’s parents and their children.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.