Barriere-Bouteille, Cap-Haitien,
A worker checks the level on the left pillar of Barrière-Bouteille on Nov. 2, 2023 in Cap-Haitien. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s National Heritage Preservation Institute (ISPAN) has started to repair Barrière-Bouteille, a major entrance to Cap-Haitien’s downtown area, on Oct. 28. The agency had received nearly 1.4 million gourdes, about $10,600, for the entrance’s repair and the renovation of the Heroes of Vertieres monument from Haiti’s National Public Treasure, according to Neat Achille, the institute’s northern region director.

The middle pillar of the landmark was severely damaged after a truck struck it in December 2019, residents said. The pillar on the right side was also minorly damaged in another incident.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.