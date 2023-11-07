CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s National Heritage Preservation Institute (ISPAN) has started to repair Barrière-Bouteille, a major entrance to Cap-Haitien’s downtown area, on Oct. 28. The agency had received nearly 1.4 million gourdes, about $10,600, for the entrance’s repair and the renovation of the Heroes of Vertieres monument from Haiti’s National Public Treasure, according to Neat Achille, the institute’s northern region director.

The middle pillar of the landmark was severely damaged after a truck struck it in December 2019, residents said. The pillar on the right side was also minorly damaged in another incident.

Overview: Cap-Haitien has started to renovate Barrière-Bouteille, a port of entrance to the downtown area and landmark.

