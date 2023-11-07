The Fugees rose to fame in the 90s with their Grammy-winning LP “The Score,” released in 1996. Founding Haitian American members Wyclef Jean and Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, also put Haiti on the map, serving as ambassadors for the small island nation.

“The crowd was electrified,” said Erica Dumas, Michel’s publicist who also attended Sunday night’s performance. For transparency, Dumas also consults with The Haitian Times.

“Judging by the deafening cheers and praise on social media this morning, 27 years later, The Fugees remain as musically relevant as ever.”

The next show is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Oakland and San Francisco on Nov. 17.