Lil Wayne and Nas shocked fans by joining The Fugees on stage during the group's 25th anniversary reunion tour stop in Inglewood.
Photos courtesy of Antoine Delerme.
Rap legends Lil Wayne and Nas made surprise appearances during The Fugees’ reunion concert Sunday night at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., selling out 16,000 seats in the arena.
The California performance marked the latest stop for The Fugees reunion tour that launched in October at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
About two-thirds into the set, Lil Wayne emerged to perform his verse on the Fugees’ 1996 hit “Fu-Gee-La.” He followed with a rendition of “A Milli” from the crowd.
Nas then took the stage, performing a medley of his biggest songs, including “Made You Look” and “Hate Me Now.”
Nas performing at the Forum in Inglewood, California, in a surprise guest performance during The Fugees reunion tour.
Despite the audience’s excitement for the surprise guests, the night was overshadowed by Hill’s lateness.
“You’re saying’ ‘She’s late. She’s late a lot.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this blood ras stage every night,” Hill said during the concert. “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God, and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support.”
The Fugees rose to fame in the 90s with their Grammy-winning LP “The Score,” released in 1996. Founding Haitian American members Wyclef Jean and Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, also put Haiti on the map, serving as ambassadors for the small island nation.
“The crowd was electrified,” said Erica Dumas, Michel’s publicist who also attended Sunday night’s performance. For transparency, Dumas also consults with The Haitian Times.
“Judging by the deafening cheers and praise on social media this morning, 27 years later, The Fugees remain as musically relevant as ever.”
The next show is scheduled for Nov. 7 in Oakland and San Francisco on Nov. 17.