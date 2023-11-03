Joe Biden, Luis Abinader, domican president, United states Presidants
Dominican President Luis Abinader and United States President Joe Biden at the White House, on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Photo credit of President Joe Biden

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s gang-fueled violence was among several points that United States President Joseph Biden and Dominican President Luís Abinader discussed during a bilateral meeting at the White House Thursday, which took place ahead of a regional summit on the Americas region.

“As I said the Haitian people cannot wait,” Biden told Abinader when speaking about the insecurity in Haiti, VOA reports. “We continue to seek support for the Multinational Mission that Kenya will lead and continue to encourage Haitian political actors to unite for the well-being of their country.”

Overview:

Haiti’s gang-fueled violence is among points discussed by United States President Joe Biden and Dominican President Luís Abinader in a bilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.