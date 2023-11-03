PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s gang-fueled violence was among several points that United States President Joseph Biden and Dominican President Luís Abinader discussed during a bilateral meeting at the White House Thursday, which took place ahead of a regional summit on the Americas region.

“As I said the Haitian people cannot wait,” Biden told Abinader when speaking about the insecurity in Haiti, VOA reports. “We continue to seek support for the Multinational Mission that Kenya will lead and continue to encourage Haitian political actors to unite for the well-being of their country.”

