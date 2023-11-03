Haitian actor and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis has received the best actor in a supporting role trophy at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for his portrayal of Rise.

The annual awards show celebrates and honors outstanding achievements in the African film industry and rewards excellence in filmmaking in various categories. Established in 2005, the AMAA aims to facilitate the development and relevance of African film and cinema by providing a reward and recognition platform for filmmakers on the continent. This year’s awards ceremony took place Oct. 29 at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

