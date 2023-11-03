Constantin Henriquez de Zubiera

Did you know… The first Black athlete at the Olympics was born in Haiti?

Rugby player Constantin Henriquez de Zubiera was born in Haiti to Alfred and Louise Elijah Henriquez in 1930. Henriquez became the first Black man to participate and win a gold medal, back at the 1900 Olympic Games when the French team won the tournament that year. He also won the silver in the tug of war.

Overview: The works of a Gonaives native in Canada, an architect of famed cities and a global digital community manager are highlighted in this “Did you know” edition.

