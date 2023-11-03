Constantin Henriquez de Zubiera, Georges Bonhomme, Baron Charles Frederick Chasseriau, Collinx Mondesir, did you know
Did you know… The first Black athlete at the Olympics was born in Haiti?

Rugby player Constantin Henriquez de Zubiera was born in Haiti to Alfred and Louise Elijah Henriquez in 1930. Henriquez became the first Black man to participate and win a gold medal, back at the 1900 Olympic Games when the French team won the tournament that year. He also won the silver in the tug of war.

Overview:

The works of a Gonaives native in Canada, an architect of famed cities and a global digital community manager are highlighted in this “Did you know” edition.

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)