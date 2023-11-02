Cap-Haitien,
Minor flooding in a street in Cap-Haitien on Oct. 25, 2023. Such occurrences are too common in a city facing drainage problems due to excess trash. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Cap-Haitien’s Town Hall held a forum to discuss the weaknesses and strengths of the city and its surrounding areas last month, in hopes of improving living conditions such as trash and housing issues for residents and beautifying a city that has overtaken the country’s capital as a destination for the arts, entertainment and leisure.

Officials said the “Potentials, Challenges and Perspectives” forum held Oct. 20 is the first of several discussions planned in the coming months to resolve the area's infrastructure issues.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.