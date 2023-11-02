CAP-HAITIEN — Cap-Haitien’s Town Hall held a forum to discuss the weaknesses and strengths of the city and its surrounding areas last month, in hopes of improving living conditions such as trash and housing issues for residents and beautifying a city that has overtaken the country’s capital as a destination for the arts, entertainment and leisure.

Officials said the “Potentials, Challenges and Perspectives” forum held Oct. 20 is the first of several discussions planned in the coming months to resolve the area's infrastructure issues.

Overview: Cap-Haitien’s Town Hall held a forum to have a dialogue on the city’s strengths and weaknesses, and what could be done to ameliorate them.

