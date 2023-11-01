NEW YORK—Jessie Alkhal, manager of T-Vice and mom to its founders Roberto and Reynaldo Martino, doesn't stop being everywhere the konpa band goes. As band manager – known in the Haitian Music Industry (HMI) as La Madre for “the mother” – Alkhal wears multiple hats. She pushes for T-Vice to be as visible as possible, while seeking out promoters and producers to book them. She helps the band to secure record deals, attends practice sessions and negotiates contracts on their behalf.

Recently, Alkhal’s redoubled efforts have helped T-Vice to be, in perhaps the best spot they’ve ever been. Based in Miami, Alkhal is a strategic partner who acts as a screen between T-Vice and their professional entourage, representing and protecting the band’s interests. But above all, Alkhal advises band members to develop in this rapidly changing music industry, where increasingly, artists must be autonomous and are confronted with entrepreneurial logistics such as self-production and organizing tours.

