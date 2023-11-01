PORT-AU-PRINCE — In the days since a United Nations Panel of Experts released a damning report naming prominent Haitians allegedly involved in financing criminal activities in Haiti, calls have been growing for the country’s judicial system to follow up. However, several people inside and outside the system say they are skeptical about the judiciary’s ability to pursue the alleged gang backers because some in that group are government officials that oversee prosecutions.

“As a [standing] magistrate, I am very skeptical about the capacity of the Haitian judicial system to pursue these cases,” Fatilnor Patrick Douyon, one of the prosecutors in Les Cayes, told The Haitian Times.

Overview: Some doubt that Haiti's judicial system can pursue the high-profile people a United Nations experts' report said are involved in financing criminal activities. Others believe the moment is an opportunity for the system to fix its dysfunction and enforce the law.

