CAP-HAITIEN — As soon as the glass door of the Cap-Haitien International Airport opened on a cloudy morning on Oct. 26, about 10 people shoved and pressed against each other to squeeze through. Along with a suitcase or backpack in one hand, some held a yellow folder high in the other hand so it wouldn’t get wrinkled. All of them, intent to travel to what one man called a “bridge” to the United States: Nicaragua.

The man, a 26 year-old mechanic from Gonaives, stood outside the airport with a gray sweater on top of head and sunglasses along with 50 or so others who registered for a trip to Nicaragua. Not wanting his family to know that he was traveling to Nicaragua, he asked to use a pseudonym, Marcellin Laguerre, for this article.

Overview: An influx of Haitians have been going to Nicaragua, hoping to make it to the Mexico-US border to apply for asylum or wait out parole program approval.

