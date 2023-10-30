Cap-Haitien airport,
Haitians wait for their names to be called before entering the Cap-Haitien International Airport to check in for a flight to Nicaragua on Oct. 26, 2023. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s government suspended all flights to Nicaragua as of Monday due to a growing number of Haitians using the Central American nation as a waystation to enter the United States, according to a bulletin spread among the aviation community shared with the Miami Herald

The Haitian government has yet to comment publicly on the flights to Nicaragua. 

Overview:

Haiti’s government has suspended all flights to Nicaragua on Oct. 30, breaking many residents’ dreams of entering the US.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.