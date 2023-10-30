CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s government suspended all flights to Nicaragua as of Monday due to a growing number of Haitians using the Central American nation as a waystation to enter the United States, according to a bulletin spread among the aviation community shared with the Miami Herald.

The Haitian government has yet to comment publicly on the flights to Nicaragua.

Overview: Haiti’s government has suspended all flights to Nicaragua on Oct. 30, breaking many residents’ dreams of entering the US.

