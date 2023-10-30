MIAMI — Internationally-renowned producer and DJ Michaël Brun returned to Miami after a 4-year hiatus with a sold-out Bayo tour stop at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, flooding the venue’s block with revelers from all over the Caribbean on Saturday.

For about five hours, the streets came alive during the block party with at least 500 attendees basking in cultural pride and Caribbean sounds, including Haiti’s own konpa, reggae, rap kreyol and raboday. Throughout the night, entertainers Kanis, Troubleboy Hitmaker and Baky hit the stage as special guests, while industry insiders such as Lionel “Ti Lion” Benjamin and B. Simone were spotted mingling with excited fans. To close out the night, a raboday band led participants onto the LHCC block to dance, march, chant and eat in communal joy.

Brun, freshly honored with a Trace Award for “Best DJ” the weekend prior, also received the key to Miami-Dade County.

Here’s a look at the night. All images by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times

Couple spotted enjoying the music during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Attendees pose for a quick photo during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Content Creator Emylie “Emz” spotted during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Crowd enjoys the show during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time Andy Beatz spotted during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Attendees pose for a photo during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time Michael Brun DJ’s for the crowd during his Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Fresco station at Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Michael Brun hypes up the crowd during his Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Eyo-E and Kanis set the stage ablaze during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times Kanis’s performance during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times

