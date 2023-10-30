MIAMI — Internationally-renowned producer and DJ Michaël Brun returned to Miami after a 4-year hiatus with a sold-out
Bayo tour stop at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, flooding the venue’s block with revelers from all over the Caribbean on Saturday.
For about five hours, the streets came alive during the block party with at least 500 attendees basking in cultural pride and Caribbean sounds, including
Haiti’s own konpa, reggae, rap kreyol and raboday. Throughout the night, entertainers Kanis, Troubleboy Hitmaker and Baky hit the stage as special guests, while industry insiders such as Lionel “Ti Lion” Benjamin and B. Simone were spotted mingling with excited fans. To close out the night, a raboday band led participants onto the LHCC block to dance, march, chant and eat in communal joy.
Brun, freshly honored with a
Trace Award for “Best DJ” the weekend prior, also received the key to Miami-Dade County.
Here’s a look at the night. All images by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Couple spotted enjoying the music during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Attendees pose for a quick photo during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Content Creator Emylie “Emz” spotted during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Crowd enjoys the show during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time
Andy Beatz spotted during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Attendees pose for a photo during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time
Michael Brun DJ’s for the crowd during his Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Fresco station a t Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time
A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Michael Brun hypes up the crowd during his Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
A jubilant crowd during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Eyo-E and Kanis set the stage ablaze during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Kanis’s performance during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Couple spotted enjoying the music during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Attendees pose for a quick photo during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
Content Creator Emylie “Emz” spotted during Michael Brun’s tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Times
rowd enjoys the show during Michael Brun’s Bayo tour stop in Little Haiti, Miami on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Meline Rose for The Haitian Time
Related