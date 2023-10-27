CAP-HAITIEN — For more than three years, Akmann Van-Mary, an entrepreneur in Cap-Haitien, would drive for about three hours to Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic capital, just to catch flights there to the United States. He chose that route over his hometown airport partly because of how expensive the tickets are in Haiti.

But after the Dominican Republic closed its borders to travelers from Haiti due to the canal construction conflict, the married father-of-five, who travels to the U.S. about twice a month, was back at the Cap-Haitien airport again.

Overview: Ticket prices from Haiti to U.S. destinations have become exorbitant to travelers, especially as more people look to flee the troubled country, many say.

