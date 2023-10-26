VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. —About 70 people rallied along Dutch Broadway on Saturday to raise awareness about Haiti’s ongoing humanitarian crisis and ask for emergency aid against gangs there.

“We were asking the international community to assist and intervene,” said Nassau County legislator Carrié Solages. “Not just to do a direct intervention, but there are monetary policies that the United States can impose that would benefit Haiti.”

