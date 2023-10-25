Gang members patrol the street holding guns six months after a massacre in the La Saline slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, May 31, 2019. ( Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE —The United Nations Panel of Experts, in its investigation into high-level government officials linked to the violence in Haiti, said in its report that the Dominican Republic is a primary source of weapons and ammunition for several gangs operating within Haiti.

“The trafficking of weapons and ammunition into Haiti is a key driver of the expansion of the gang-controlled territories and the surge in armed gang violence in the country and represents a threat to regional stability,” said the UN experts in the report. "Much of the trafficking goes under the radar," the UN Panel of Experts report states. 

Overview:

A United Nations Panel of Experts unveiled in a recent report that the Dominican Republic is a major source of weapons and ammunition for several gangs in Haiti.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.