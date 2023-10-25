PORT-AU-PRINCE —The United Nations Panel of Experts, in its investigation into high-level government officials linked to the violence in Haiti, said in its report that the Dominican Republic is a primary source of weapons and ammunition for several gangs operating within Haiti.

“The trafficking of weapons and ammunition into Haiti is a key driver of the expansion of the gang-controlled territories and the surge in armed gang violence in the country and represents a threat to regional stability,” said the UN experts in the report. "Much of the trafficking goes under the radar," the UN Panel of Experts report states.

