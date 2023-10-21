Who would’ve ever thought that Kino, the once-dreadlocked lead singer of Phantoms, would lighten his skin? Nowadays, Kino’s skin seems so much lighter than it was in Phantoms' heyday during the 1990s that people are wondering if he is bleaching and, if so, why he would desire to attenuate his origins. Woyyy!

The practice of skin lightening, a very present custom among some Haitian women, may be crossing over to Haitian men too based on this development. King Kino seems to obtain the “desired” complexion, a vestige of colorism because according to some people lighter skinned races are treated differently, and this could mark a social elevation within the group to which they belong. ’Kino’s skin has followed a scale of tones for a couple years and his fans think that he is more handsome than the darker skin tone he had before. Woyyy!

