Overview: Marguerite Moïse died in Newark, New Jersey at age 84. A beloved matriarch called “Mago,” then “Grandma,” Moïse will be remembered for her devotion to God and family at her funeral on Oct. 21 in East Orange.

Obituary from the family of Marguerite Moïse.

Marguerite Moïse

August 6, 1939 to October 2, 2023

Marguerite Moïse, a devoted servant of God and beloved matriarch, took her last breath in this world on October 2, 2023, surrounded by family in Newark, New Jersey. She was 84.

Affectionately called “Mago” by family, friends and countless loved ones, Marguerite was born on August 6, 1939 in Jérémie, Haiti, to Corrine Devalius and Melius Moïse. She grew up tending to her family’s farms and gardens, like so many others in her community worked in agriculture at the time. Over time, Marguerite became a mother to nine children – seven daughters and two sons. One daughter and one son passed, but Marguerite found strength in her deep faith to go on.

In August 1988, Marguerite traveled to the United States to live with her daughter Gladysse. Settling in New Jersey, she worked in a cardboard container factory until she retired at 65.

Although she was retired, her work did not necessarily end. Marguerite, best known later on as “Grandma,” remained a vivacious woman throughout her life. She was often up before the sun for work or to run her numerous errands as she tended to the needs of her extended family locally and in Haiti. Every Saturday, especially in the spring and summer, she could be found walking all over Essex County on shopping expeditions for goods to ship back home to Haiti to help support others. When it comes to walking, Marguerite could very well out-walk anyone, anytime, anywhere. She often teased even her own children and grandchildren who could not keep up with the distances she traversed.

Marguerite also shone in her love for her children and grandchildren as well as in her faith. She rarely missed mass at Holy Spirit & Our Lady Help of Christians Church. Undoubtedly, her fervent, fortifying prayers for her family kept them covered on countless occasions.

In the first minutes of October 2, 2023, the Lord God called Marguerite home. She is survived by:

One sister, Resina Moïse;

Her seven children – Gladysse, Marie Juilianna, Jean Louis, Marie Anouse, Olguine, Marie Michelle, and Carolle

Her grandchildren – Marc, Cherrell, Jonerl, Ashley, Joanna, Vanessa, Jerry, Hervinn, Carlens, Nadjy, Jolissa, Kristine, Clifton, Duckens, Djuniva, Biancy, Brian, Wilhelmine, Winny, Wendy, Mira, Gabrielle, Briana, Caleb, Jada, Andrew; and

A plethora of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

Marguerite will be greatly missed by her family here and those back home, who could not say their final goodbyes in person.

We love you forever, Grandma.

Funeral information:

Saturday, October 21, 2023

10:00 AM

Holy Spirit & Our Lady Help of Chrisitans

17 North Clinton Street

East Orange, NJ 07017