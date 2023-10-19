Overview: Ayiti Community Trust (ACT) took Miami on a culinary tour of Haiti during its annual fundraising gala to support development innovation in Haiti.

MIAMI—Ayiti Community Trust took attendees of its annual fundraising gala on a culinary tour of Haiti last weekend, with tasty treats and scrumptious bites from all regions of the country.

Aiming to raise awareness and capital to sustain development innovation in Haiti, ACT served up “Goute Peyi M” by bringing culinary delights under one roof. Through authentic dishes, drink and decor, the Oct. 14 event spotlighted local Haitian chefs and some of Haiti’s signature dishes. In particular, the marinad and lalo transported attendees – more than 150 people – back to Haiti.

Partaking in the culinary explosion were the likes of community advocate Tico Armand, Wanda Tima of L’union Suite and District 2 County Commissioner Marleine Bastien. DJ Nicky Mix provided the sounds and Tafa Mi-Soleil closed out the night with a live performance.