PORT-AU-PRINCE—Canada’s Justin Trudeau has renewed his country’s support for the Haitian National Police (PNH) during the first Canada-Caricom summit, where Caribbean leaders spoke out about criminal acts in Haiti spilling over into their countries. The Caribbean leaders said they hope these discussions around the political and humanitarian crises in Haiti can help end the gang violence that threatens to spread across the Caribbean.

“We have seen an explosion in the use of illegal weapons and ammunition on a daily basis,” Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley said. “Almost every Caribbean state sees gangs better armed than the police.”

Overview: Canada sent yet another message of support for the Haitian National Police (PNH), who are awaiting the Multinational Mission’s arrival, to fight gangs.

