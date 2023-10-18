NEW YORK—A familiar face, known for being the principal male actor in the Haitian-made “Minuit,” appeared at the Rendez-Vous Québéc Cinéma film festival earlier this year. It was, as suspected, Ralph Leroy Prophete, at the screening, and he was later introduced to the audience after the show.

Prophete, a Cap-Haitien native first known for his fashion and jewelry designs, had wowed the world of Montreal in 2009 with his fall-winter collection for men. In 2016, he launched Makaya Chocolat in Italy after becoming interested in chocolate and participating in several industry events, notably at the “Salon Je t'aime en chocolat” in Montreal in 2013.

Overview: A Cap-Haitien native known as a versatile fashion and jewelry designer also launched a chocolate company that uses Haitian cacao.

