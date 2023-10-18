NEW YORK—A familiar face, known for being the principal male actor in the Haitian-made “Minuit,” appeared at the Rendez-Vous Québéc Cinéma film festival earlier this year. It was, as suspected, Ralph Leroy Prophete, at the screening, and he was later introduced to the audience after the show.

Prophete, a Cap-Haitien native first known for his fashion and jewelry designs, had wowed the world of Montreal in 2009 with his fall-winter collection for men. In 2016, he launched Makaya Chocolat in Italy after becoming interested in chocolate and participating in several industry events, notably at the “Salon Je t'aime en chocolat in Montreal in 2013. 

Overview:

A Cap-Haitien native known as a versatile fashion and jewelry designer also launched a chocolate company that uses Haitian cacao.

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)