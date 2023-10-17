INDIANAPOLIS—After worshiping in a modest locale for nearly eight years, the congregation of Jesus Christ Worship Center, a non-denominational Haitian church, moved to Guion Creek Middle School last month as its membership surpassed 400. On that inaugural Sunday, the faithful streamed into their new rental space on the city’s West Side, radiant in their crisp Sunday Best, colorful garments and accessories and joyful smiles.

With hymns on their lips, the throngs danced and moved to praise music, recited verses and received the gospel over a 3-hour service in the new space, which can hold up to 800 people. Psalmist Samuel Robuste, a well-known evangelical Christian among Haitians, even flew in from Jacksonville, Fla. for a fundraising praise night.

Overview: Jesus Christ Worship Center, a non-denominational Haitian church in Indianapolis, inaugurated its new space on the eighth anniversary of its founding.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.