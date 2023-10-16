CAP-HAITIEN — A star-studded line up of Haitian artists paid tribute to late singer Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin Sunday in a free concert that drew throngs of people to Place d’Armes du Cap-Haïtien. Hosted by media personality Carel Pedre, the concert titled “Legacy, Celebrate Mikaben” featured headliners Richard Cave and Mickael Guirand – two members of Carimi who were at the Accor Arena in Paris where Benjamin collapsed last year.

Fans sang along to Mikaben hits such as “Ou Pati,” dancing, applauding and shouting in the city’s public square even as rain began to pour, soaking their clothes and faces. Other artists close to Benjamin also performed, among them Fabrice Rouzier and Joseph “Ti Joe” Zenny.

Overview: A star-studded lineup of Haitian artists paid tribute to Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin Oct. 15 with the singer’s top hits in Cap-Haitien to mark the first year of his death.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.