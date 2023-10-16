PORT-AU-PRINCE — A famine monitoring group released a report saying the latest border closure crisis between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has had “limited consequences” on food insecurity because Haiti has multiple sources of food this time of year.

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET), which specializes in providing early warning and analysis on acute food insecurity around the world, said Oct. 12 that the closure has limited impacts because products imported from the Dominican Republic have relatively limited importance in the typical Haitian diet.

Overview: Haiti has kept its side of the Haiti-DR border closed after the Dominican Republic relaxed retaliatory measures meant to pressure Haitians to stop building the canal.

