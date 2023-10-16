As the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict resurged into a full-fledged war Oct. 7, at least 4,150 people have been killed as of Monday, according to official tallies by both states. The Haitian government, which has ties to both countries, added its voice to the list calling for peace.

“Nothing in fact can justify blind and indiscriminate attacks against defenseless civilians, innocent old people, women and children, nor kidnappings,” Haiti’s government stated in an X post on Oct. 10. “The Haitian Government calls on the protagonists to do everything to slow down the escalation in order to avoid a conflagration of the entire region.”

Overview: Here are six things to know about Haiti’s relationships with Israel and Palestine as the neighboring countries trade deadly attacks.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.