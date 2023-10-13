Valben gets ribbed for wearing “skirt”

Haitian singer and composer Valdory Valcin, aka Valben, released the song entitled "Lanmou sa" that showcases his mix of Latin and Afro-Caribbean sounds. The music also touches on the artist's favorite themes of love, freedom and the environment.

Overview: HMI updates include Valben performing in a kilt, comedian Jimmy Sima’s death in DR, a father’s big reveal to a teen, Ralph Conde’s colonoscopy and more…

