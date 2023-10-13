Haitian singer and composer Valdory Valcin, aka Valben,released the song entitled "Lanmou sa" that showcases his mix of Latin and Afro-Caribbean sounds. The music also touches on the artist's favorite themes of love, freedom and the environment.
Overview:
HMI updates include Valben performing in a kilt, comedian Jimmy Sima’s death in DR, a father’s big reveal to a teen, Ralph Conde’s colonoscopy and more…
Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)