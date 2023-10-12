PORT-AU-PRINCE—In a show of solidarity and to protest against the Dominican border limit to commercial exchange only, residents of Ouanaminthe have kept the border on the Haitian side closed.

Two days before the planned reopening by Dominican authorities, some residents even attempted to construct a concrete wall at the border, but the Border Police (POLIFRONT) unit of Haitian National Police (PNH) intervened to prevent their efforts.

Overview: In an attempt to force negotiations for Haiti and the Dominican Republic to resume relations under conditions fair to Haitians, some border town residents tried to close the Haiti side of the island’s northern crossing.

