PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian importers lost an estimated 100 million pesos worth of food products when a fire broke out in the Dajabón market on the Dominican side of the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The timing of the outbreak immediately raised suspicion after weeks of tension over a controversial canal construction between the two countries.

The amount in losses is about $1 million in U.S. dollars, vendors said.

Overview: A fire that broke out at the binational market that Haitian and Dominican vendors use to trade goods has raised suspicion because the blaze erupted just hours before the Dominican Republic reopened its border crossings with Haiti for trade.

