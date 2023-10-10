Kenya’s Supreme Court of Justice on Monday temporarily blocked the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti after a politician challenged the United Nations-approved MSS mission last week, according to Kenya media and officials on X.

Former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and others argued in their Oct. 6 High Court filing that Kenya's constitution restricts police officers to operating within the country's borders. Aukot also noted in the legal documents that there had been no cabinet meeting to officially approve the deployment of police officers overseas.

Overview: The highest court in Kenya says police officers can’t be deployed to Haiti or anywhere while it considers the legitimacy of the UN-based Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) that Kenya is slated to lead to Haiti.

