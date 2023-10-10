Woodjery André, a third-year college student in Cap-Haitien, recognizes that he is in an “economic crisis.” It’s one reason why he has been looking for someone to sponsor him for the I-134A humanitarian parole program so he can move to the United States to work.

André found someone willing to sponsor him earlier this year, but after she lost her job in July, he was back to begging people for help with a sponsor. He was in that frustrated seeker’s state of mind recently when he heard news that three high-ranking members of gangs in Haiti had been approved for the parole program. What’s more, police had arrested the three in separate incidents while each was at the airport about to catch a flight to the U.S.

Overview: It has started to become a trend for gang members to get arrested at the airport in Haiti, specifically after they were approved for the I-134A humanitarian parole program.

