Port-au-Prince
Residents on the side of a road in Port-au-Prince in December 2022. Photo by Marvens Compere for The Haitian Times

Woodjery André, a third-year college student in Cap-Haitien, recognizes that he is in an “economic crisis.” It’s one reason why he has been looking for someone to sponsor him for the I-134A humanitarian parole program so he can move to the United States to work.

André found someone willing to sponsor him earlier this year, but after she lost her job in July, he was back to begging people for help with a sponsor. He was in that frustrated seeker’s state of mind recently when he heard news that three high-ranking members of gangs in Haiti had been approved for the parole program. What’s more, police had arrested the three in separate incidents while each was at the airport about to catch a flight to the U.S.

Overview:

It has started to become a trend for gang members to get arrested at the airport in Haiti, specifically after they were approved for the I-134A humanitarian parole program.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.