canal
A view of the canal under construction, with the pathway leading from the Rivière Massacre / Dajabon River that flows between Haiti and the Dominican Republic as workers and bystanders mill about on the Ouanaminthe, Haiti, side of the shared island in September 2023. Photo by Pierre-Michel Jean

A Dominican soldier shot and killed a Haitian man in the Ouanaminthe-Dajabon area, according to Dominican media, weeks into the controversial canal construction underway that already sparked border closures and other tension-filled interactions between supporters and opponents of the waterway. 

“This situation between the two countries is extremely severe,” said Paul Arcelin, a former Haiti ambassador to the Dominican Republic. “This happened because we are a country without a government. It's total anarchy.”

Overview:

A Dominican soldier shot a Haitian man dead near the border at El Abanico, an area in Dajabón on Oct. 9.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.