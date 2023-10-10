A Dominican soldier shot and killed a Haitian man in the Ouanaminthe-Dajabon area, according to Dominican media, weeks into the controversial canal construction underway that already sparked border closures and other tension-filled interactions between supporters and opponents of the waterway.

“This situation between the two countries is extremely severe,” said Paul Arcelin, a former Haiti ambassador to the Dominican Republic. “This happened because we are a country without a government. It's total anarchy.”

Overview: A Dominican soldier shot a Haitian man dead near the border at El Abanico, an area in Dajabón on Oct. 9.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.