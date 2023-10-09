PORT-AU-PRINCE — Armed bandits in Haiti burst into a local church during a live-streamed worship service Sunday, kidnapped a security guard, stole several pieces of equipment and then, as they fled the crime scene, killed a police officer.

“I am safe,” said Julio Volcy, the founding pastor of l'Église Rendez-vous Christ, on Facebook after the brazen crime. “I feel more than ever that the work we are doing in Haiti through the Haiti Teen Challenge and Rendez Vous Church are crucial.”

Overview: Latest killing reminds public of past assassination and kidnapping in Haiti involving churches and worshippers.

