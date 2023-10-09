Top: Marc Elie Azaël, a police officer killed during Rendez-vous Christ church, Sunday October 8, 2023. Photo courtesy of Synapoha. Bottom: Screenshot of the video with two of the staff members who led the first worship service at Rendez-vous Christ church on Sunday October 8, 2023. Credit Rendez-vous Christ church.

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Armed bandits in Haiti burst into a local church during a live-streamed worship service Sunday, kidnapped a security guard, stole several pieces of equipment and then, as they fled the crime scene, killed a police officer.

“I am safe,” said Julio Volcy, the founding pastor of l'Église Rendez-vous Christ, on Facebook after the brazen crime. “I feel more than ever that the work we are doing in Haiti through the Haiti Teen Challenge and Rendez Vous Church are crucial.”

Overview:

Latest killing reminds public of past assassination and kidnapping in Haiti involving churches and worshippers.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.