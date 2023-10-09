Haitian ladies network,
One attendee of the Haitian Ladies Network Weekend clapping while another one has her hands up at Omni Shoreham Hotel’s Regency Ballroom in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo credit: Haitian Ladies Network

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For the fourth time, Marie Reine Gallant, trekked from her home in New York to the nation’s capital last weekend for the sixth edition of the Haitian Ladies Network (HLN) conference for networking, workshops, fun and — perhaps most importantly — inspiration. 

Gallant, director of a family health center, received the latter in spades. Specifically, Gallant said, she felt motivated to assist her compatriots in Haiti.

Overview:

Women were called on to help Haiti get back on its feet at the Haitian Ladies Network weekend conference.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.