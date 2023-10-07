PORT-AU-PRINCE—Haitian National Police (PNH) officials are already taking measures to work in concert with the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission expected to deploy in Haiti to combat gang violence, a police spokesperson said Friday.

"I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Frantz Elbé regarding the arrival of our friends, he reassures that in the police command all arrangements are made to provide our collaboration in order to allow the population to run out of steam ," said police spokesperson Gary Desrosiers.

Overview: After the UN Security Council approves the deployment of a multinational force in Haiti, debate arises around the success of the mission against gangs while people express their concerns about the abuses of the latest foreign intervention in this country.

