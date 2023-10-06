When Pouchon Duverger posted a pic of himself kissing his son on the lips, not even once, but twice — Woyy! — he didn't realize that the action would haunt him for long. The artist has made the mistake that his fans never forgive him. Woyyy!

For Instragram user  Rose Posie, "It's okay for a man to kiss his son, but not this big ass grown man .. It's better when a mother kisses a son or a daughter but hell nah I will never let my dad kiss my brother like that ... he can at least kiss him on the cheek but not on lips."

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)