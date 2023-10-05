PORT-AU-PRINCE—Suspected gang members in Haiti attacked and then set fire to two Haitian National Police (PNH) stations over the past two weeks, demonstrating their power against the law enforcement in the country.

For a week, the "400 Mawozo" gang has been raising arms against the town of Thomazeau, located next to the town of Croix-des-Bouquets already under its control. After several attacks, the armed bandits led by Wilson "Lanmò san jou" Joseph set fire to the Thomazeau station on Oct. 4. Another attack occurred in Saut-d’Eau on Sept. 22, triggering a lynching counterattack by residents.

