Rutshelle Guillaume has received the nomination for the 2023 at the TRACE Awards and Festival 2023 in the “Best Caribbean Artist” category. Michael Brun has also secured a nomination for Best DJ.

Rutshelle is awaiting the public’s vote, with hopes of beating out fellow nominees Kalash, Bamby, Princess Lover, Admiral T, Shenseea and Popcaan.

