PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s opposition parties, including signatories of the Montana Accord and Kingston Declaration, say they will reject any compromise with Prime Minister Ariel Henry and have continued to call for his resignation, despite Henry’s securing the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) to Haiti.

"There is no possibility for Montana [political parties] to cohabit with Ariel Henry while he remains as prime minister," said James Beltis, chairman of the national transaction council of the Montana agreement.

Overview: Members of the UN Security Council believe that a political compromise is necessary for the success of the Multinational Security Support Mission coming to Haiti. However, opposition leaders are setting conditions that include a different prime minister.

