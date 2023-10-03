A judge has ordered former Haitian president Michel Martelly to appear in court for questioning as the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse continues.

Local media in Haiti first reported that Haitian Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire sent the appearance letter ordering Martelly to appear Oct. 3. Martelly was leaving Miami Monday morning for Port-au-Prince to answer the questions, The Miami Herald’s Jacquie Charles first reported via Tweet.

Overview: Haitian ex-president Michel Martelly was invited to answer questions in the brutal assassination of his successor Jovenel Moïse.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.