Michel Martelly, martelly, sweet micky, former president,

A judge has ordered former Haitian president Michel Martelly to appear in court for questioning as the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse continues

Local media in Haiti first reported that Haitian Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire  sent the appearance letter ordering Martelly to appear Oct. 3.  Martelly was leaving Miami Monday morning for Port-au-Prince to answer the questions, The Miami Herald’s Jacquie Charles first reported via Tweet. 

Overview:

Haitian ex-president Michel Martelly was invited to answer questions in the brutal assassination of his successor Jovenel Moïse.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)