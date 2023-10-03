Overview: The Haitian Times, in partnership with the Haitian Studies Institute and the Pulitzer Center, presented a panel that serves as the wrap-up for the media outlet’s ‘Distant Neighbors’ series about Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

BROOKLYN—Scholars, journalists, advocates, artists and allies from the Haitian and Dominican communities came together to dialogue about historical and current relations impacting both communities during a panel at Brooklyn College last Saturday.

The educational session – titled “Affirming Dominican and Haitian Identities: Pathways to More Respectful and Collaborative Relations” – coincides with the 10th anniversary of Judgment 168/13, enacted in the Dominican Republic in 2013. The ruling essentially stripped Dominicans born to foreign of Dominican nationality, leaving thousands of Dominicans of Haitian-descent stateless.

In all, about 50 souls braved the aftermath of heavy rains that struck New York the day prior to participate in the afternoon panel, which also featured music, dance, food and art displays from both nations. Organized by the Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College and The Haitian Times, the event also brought reports from the media outlet’s “Distant Neighbors” series about Haitians and Dominicans, funded by the Pulitzer Center, to the audience.

The speakers emphasized that the negative narratives, such as the canal conflict, are used to divide the island’s people to the benefit of influential leaders at the top echelons of their countries. The goal being to maintain institutional, structural racism and xenophobia for political, social and economic gain.

Now, it’s time for governments to stop using people as political pawns and for the powerful to highlight the positive contributions of Haitians to the Dominican Republic for the prevailing antagonistic narratives to shift toward more constructive conversations and approaches.

Among many moments that resonated most with panelists and attendees, human rights advocate Ana María Belique’s words in particular captivated the group.

“We are the hope of our island,” said Belique, a Dominican of Haitian descent and author of the children’s book La Muñeca de Dieula. “Not just Dominicans or just Haitians. We need to find a way to live together.”

Here are some photos from the afternoon. All by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

Dancers and drummers perform and later engage the audience to join them after the panel Affirming Haitian an Dominican Identities at Brooklyn College. Photo Tequila Minsky

Artist Carline Ruiz with her installation. Photo Tequila Minsky

Haitian art from the HSI collection –on display. Photo Tequila Minsky

Macollvie J. Neel, executive director of The Haitian Times, introduces the afternoon, a collaboration with the Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College.

The panel in discussion. (l-r) Dr. Lissette Acosta Corniel, BMCC; Onz Chery, reporter The Haitian Times; Jesenia De Moya Correa, CUNY; Ana Maria Belique, Reconoci.do, Columbia U. Photo Tequila Minsky

Rocio Silverio, formerly of We are all Dominican speaks from the audience. Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

The panel and organizers. (l-r), Macollvie J. Neel, The Haitian Times; Dr. Lissette Acosta Corniel, BMCC; Dr. Francois Pierre-Louis, Queens College-CUNY; Maire Lily Cerat, HSI-Brooklyn College; Onz Chery-The Haitian Times; Jesenia De Moya Correa, CUNY; Ana Maria Belique, Columbia U. Photo Tequila Minsky

Audience at Affirming Haitian and Dominican Identities.Photo Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

A taste of Dominican music with Dr. Merengue and band.

