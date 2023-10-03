The constitution square is full of dirty old clothes, the bricks are starting to loosen. Graffiti almost covers everything that was written in the monument. Champ de Mars, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times
The constitution square is full of dirty old clothes, the bricks are starting to loosen. Graffiti almost covers everything that was written in the monument. Champ de Mars, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

NEW YORK — Castelline Tilus left Port-au-Prince to move back to Washington D.C. shortly after her cousin was kidnapped in December 2021, fearing that gang members would also abduct her. 

"Our family paid like $10,000 in ransom," Tilus, 33, said. "I was afraid that I would be the next victim. I don't want to put my family through that."

Overview:

Haitians in the U.S. share their opinions on the approved multinational force after the United Nations Security Council approves the troops to go to Haiti.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.