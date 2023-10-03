In Memoriam

Dr. Ulrick Fucien Pardo, M.D.

December 29, 1931 – September 7, 2023

In Linda Ellis’ poem “The Dash,” she reflects:

“…For it matters not, how much we own, The cars...the house...the cash. What matters is how we live and love And how we spend our dash. …”

Determined, fun-loving and considerate characterize how Dr. Ulrick Fucien Pardo spent his dash — his time with all of us before transitioning on September 7, 2023, at age 91.

Ulrick Fucien Pardo was born on December 29, 1931, to Fucien Pardo and Ambroisine Joseph in the northern town of Marmelade in Haiti. He attended school in Gonaïves and earned a medical degree from L’Université d’État d’Haïti in Port-au-Prince in 1956.

Soon after, Dr. Pardo immigrated to New York to begin his medical career. In 1961, this northern man met his southern belle from Jérémie, Haiti, Renée Titus, a registered nurse, at Bronx Hospital where they were both assigned. They married in 1962 in Brooklyn. The following year, their first child Natalie was born. Then, the young family moved to Canada, where the couple worked at Hôtel-Dieu de Sorel in the province of Quebec.

At the urging of his brother Dr. Yrech Pardo, the new family moved to Chicago in 1965. Dr. Ulrick Pardo then practiced at two offices on Chicago’s South Side. In 1966 and 1968, the family welcomed Hélène and Phillip Ulrick, respectively. In 1973, he opened his own practice, Princeton Medical Clinic on 95th and State Street also on the South Side.

As a doting father, his mornings were dedicated to making sure that all of his children got to school on time with their doses of multivitamins and cod liver oil during the winters. Then, he dedicated his day to serving patients in his clinic, nursing homes, Provident Hospital and St. Bernard Hospital. He also made house calls to homebound patients.

When Dr. Pardo wasn’t practicing medicine, he enjoyed playing tennis, studying trends in the stock market and hosting friends and relatives in the family’s Hyde Park home. Dr. Pardo’s love of traveling took him to Europe, Peru, St. Thomas, Puerto Rico and Hong Kong. His biggest smile always emerged when he was dancing, especially to konpa music. Never missing a beat, Dr. Pardo was a member of Club Entente, Inc., a social club in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

An activist at heart, Dr. Pardo’s favorite place to visit was “Haïti Chérie,” where he focused on bringing change to his homeland in his own special way. In 2000, he and Renée retired and moved to Miramar, Fla., where he continued his journey in healthcare. For several years, Dr. Pardo dedicated his energy to providing free medical consultations in Haiti, especially in Marmelade. Through Friends of Haiti in Green Bay, Wisconsin, he volunteered his services to help residents in the Thomazeau region. With a team of conscientious Haitians from Dumas Corp., he trekked to his wife’s hometown of Jérémie to help residents improve their health. A firm believer in the power of education, Dr. Pardo founded in 2002 the Bellevue Restoration School for the children of Marmelade.

Dr. Pardo’s relentless activism spirit was evident after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, when he started a radio show titled “Voice of the New Haiti.” Co-hosted with Lesly Telfort, the radio program explored how and why Haitians in Haiti and the diaspora must come together.

Since moving to Florida, Dr. Pardo made St. Bartholomew Catholic Church his second home. He served as vice president of the Legion of Mary and was an enthusiastic member of the church’s Sacred Heart Choir.

In the last few years, Dr. Pardo’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease showcased his resilience, kindness and “joie de vivre” because he faced life’s challenges with dignity, “thank you” and a smile.

His dash exemplifies a life dedicated to serving others, family, activism, faith and hope.

Dr. Ulrick Fucien Pardo, M.D.

Wife: Renée Pardo

Children: Natalie Pardo, Hélène Pardo-Isaac (Ike) and Phillip Ulrick Pardo

Grandchildren: Jonah Ulrick Isaac, Ismail Lucien Isaac and Noah Sosthène Isaac

Sisters and Brothers: Yrech Pardo (Karin) – both deceased; Lucien Pardo – deceased (Anne Marie); Sosthène Pardo; Jean Pardo (Luce) – both deceased; Fernand Pardo – deceased (Renelle); Celine Pardo; Daniel Pardo (Marie Anne) and Lucie Pardo

Nieces and Nephews: Jacqueline, Linda, Seymour, Florence, Henri, Veronique, Alain (deceased), Winifred, Marie-Alix, Josiane, Richard, Robert, William, Alexandra (deceased), Sébastien, Adeline, Claire Michelle, Pascale, Marvin (deceased), Gabrielle (goddaughter) and Danushca Pardo; Vladimir, Annaïse, Jordan, Nicolas Branly, Olivier, Richard, Marsha, Adley and Ashley Ogé; Conrad, Farah, Reginald and Gardy Joachim

* Special thanks to the St. Bartholomew Catholic Church; the Ogé, Justine, Senat, Lubin, Joachim, Pierre Chery and Dumesle families; and the caregivers from VITAS Healthcare and AstraCare, especially Patrick Barton.