PORT-AU-PRINCE—Star players of the Haitian women's national football team have taken to social media to express support for the canal Haitian farmers are building at the northern border, bolstering an already substantial wave of solidarity among Haitians within the country and abroad.

“Kanal la pap kanpe,” said Melchie Daelle "Corventina" Durmonay on Facebook Sept. 28, using in the Creole rally cry for ‘The Canal won’t stop.’

Overview: Star players of the Haitian national football teams, particularly the women, have taken to social media to express support for the canal at the Dominican Republic border.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.