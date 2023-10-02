PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s national football team was still looking for a country to host its 2023 Concacaf matches Sunday, after deciding not to play in the Dominican Republic because of the border closure and other measures taken in the ongoing Haiti-DR canal conflict. Failure to find a new venue swiftly could lead to sanctions against Haiti.

“The FHF continues to work on the file in concert with Concacaf,” Jeanty Thécieux, an FHF standardization committee member, told The Haitian Times via WhatsApp message. “A little patience, please.”

