PORT-AU-PRINCE— Parts of Haiti’s capital lately resemble the view from 13 years ago, when the devastating 2010 earthquake struck the nation, forcing residents to live in tents on the street. This time however, a human disaster – rampant violence by criminal gangs – is to blame for the encampments seen throughout the city. Residents are frustrated, furious and feel humiliated.

They shared those feelings openly during protests held last week to demand that the authorities take the necessary measures. Scores of Carrefour-Feuilles took to the streets Sept. 19, pleading for their government to combat the Grand Ravine gangs so that survivors of the attacks might return home. Henry’s government, so far, has not answered

Overview: A week after scores of Carrefour-Feuilles residents took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand that Haitian authorities take measures to combat the Grand Ravine gang, Haïtis government has not answered their plea.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.