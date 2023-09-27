Overview: A list of major moments that have stirred controversy, migration and trade between Haiti and the Dominican Republic over the last 100 years, including the recent canal conflict..

Haiti and the Dominican Republic have a perplexing relationship built over many tension-filled years that has resulted in ruthless massacres, repatriations and battles, even though both nations rely on each other for trade, labor and cultural exchanges. Here are some of the key moments that stirred the numerous conflicts in the modern era — from the U.S. occupations of both Haiti and the Dominican Republic in the 1910s to today’s controversial canal construction.



For a look at feuds and other key developments prior to 1915, read this timeline.