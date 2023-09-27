Editor’s Note: The Haitian Times does not identify victims of sexual assault until they come forward publicly, so we’re withholding the name of the woman.

Dominican authorities arrested a police officer Tuesday after a Haitian woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in front of her 4-year-old son at the Santo Domingo airport, according to officials speaking in local media.

