Dominican Republic Airport, Santo Domingo Airport, Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas, República Dominicana
A view of the Las Américas International Airport tarmac in November 2010. Photo by Tomada por Dontacos via Wiki Commons

Editor’s Note: The Haitian Times does not identify victims of sexual assault until they come forward publicly, so we’re withholding the name of the woman. 

Dominican authorities arrested a police officer Tuesday after a Haitian woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in front of her 4-year-old son at the Santo Domingo airport, according to officials speaking in local  media. 

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.